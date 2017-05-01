Bucking expectations, ultra-Orthodox mark Memorial Day

Israeli soldiers stand at attention during a Memorial Day ceremony at the Western Wall, in the Old City of Jerusalem, April 30, 2017. As Israel marked its annual Memorial Day on Monday, members of the ultra-Orthodox community, seen by many as hostile to the IDF and the secular State of Israel on ideological grounds, organized ceremonies and events to honor 23,544 fallen soldiers and 3,117 victims of terror, the community's media outlets reported.

