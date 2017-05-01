Bribe-taking ex-chief rabbi begins pr...

Bribe-taking ex-chief rabbi begins prison term

Former Chief Rabbi of Israel, Yona Metzger, seen at the Jerusalem District Court during his trial on suspicion of taking bribes, fraud, and involvement in criminal activities, February 23, 2017. Israel's former Ashkenazi chief rabbi Yona Metzger began a 3.5-year prison sentence on Monday after being convicted on a string of corruption charges.

