BREAKING. CNN Declares Russia To Be A Muslim Nation
Yesterday I posted on TIME magazine's rather blatant ripoff of MAD magazine's cover art in which the White House is morphed into the Kremlin Banal, unimaginative, and derivative are one thing. CNN has crossed into the blindingly stupid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RedState.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|14 min
|Robert F
|678,405
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|Sat
|red blood relative
|39
|Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula...
|May 12
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|1
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May 5
|Raz
|2
|The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th...
|Apr 22
|I_know_better_now
|2
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|Apr 20
|Alank
|124
|Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter
|Apr '17
|True Christian wi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC