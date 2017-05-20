BREAKING. CNN Declares Russia To Be A...

BREAKING. CNN Declares Russia To Be A Muslim Nation

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: RedState

Yesterday I posted on TIME magazine's rather blatant ripoff of MAD magazine's cover art in which the White House is morphed into the Kremlin Banal, unimaginative, and derivative are one thing. CNN has crossed into the blindingly stupid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RedState.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orthodox Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07) 14 min Robert F 678,405
News Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar... Sat red blood relative 39
News Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula... May 12 OPERATION GREYLORD 1
News Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan... May 5 Raz 2
News The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th... Apr 22 I_know_better_now 2
News Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E... Apr 20 Alank 124
News Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter Apr '17 True Christian wi... 1
See all Orthodox Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orthodox Church Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,097 • Total comments across all topics: 281,176,822

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC