As Israel bans 'shackle and hoist' slaughter, activists ask: What about the US?

Israel's Agriculture Ministry announced earlier this week it is barring the "shackle and hoist" method of ritual slaughter immediately for new slaughterhouses looking to export meat to the Jewish state. Starting June 1, 2018, the ban will also affect abattoirs with existing contracts.

