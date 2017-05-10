A Tsar is Born. Can You Bring Third Rome to Glory?
Through civil wars and Mongol conquest, the word of God has not just survived, but has united our people. Those princes who embrace the church will find glory, those who turn their back will be cast to dust.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gamasutra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|11 min
|kent
|677,383
|Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula...
|20 hr
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|Thu
|frindly
|14
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May 5
|Raz
|2
|The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th...
|Apr 22
|I_know_better_now
|2
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|Apr 20
|Alank
|124
|Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter
|Apr 16
|True Christian wi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC