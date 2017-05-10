A century of Greek heritage
This weekend will mark a major milestone for part of the Weirton community as All Saints Greek Orthodox Church will be celebrating its 100th anniversary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weirton Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|2 hr
|Pres Donald J Tru...
|677,370
|Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula...
|12 hr
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses as 'extremists': Court shar...
|Thu
|frindly
|14
|Greek Orthodox Bishop Calls on Turkey's Erdogan...
|May 5
|Raz
|2
|The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th...
|Apr 22
|I_know_better_now
|2
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|Apr 20
|Alank
|124
|Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter
|Apr 16
|True Christian wi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC