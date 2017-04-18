Why Orthodoxy Appeals to Hank Hanegraaff and Other Evangelicals
Last Sunday, 67-year-old Hank Hanegraaff and his wife entered into Orthodox Christianity at St. Niktarios Greek Orthodox Church in Charlotte, North Carolina. The former Protestant is well known among evangelicals as The Bible Answer Man.
