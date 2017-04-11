Watch: Worshipers in the Holy Sepulch...

Watch: Worshipers in the Holy Sepulchre light candles with Holy Fire

6 hrs ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

Thousands of Christian worshipers attended the ceremony of Easter's Holy Fire on Saturday at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem and lit their candles with holy fire from Jesus' tomb. The Holy Fire is considered a miracle occurring every year on Holy Saturday, the day preceding Orthodox Easter Sunday.

