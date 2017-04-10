Traveler gets tour of Gorbachev's Russia
Recently, we sat around a table with Kay Fisher of Warren, who has climbed two thirds of the way up Mount Everest, paddled down the Amazon River in a dugout canoe and walked on the Great Wall of China. And in 1986, three weeks after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster and during the early presidency of Mikhail Gorbachev, the architect of the dissolution of the U.S.S.R, Fisher toured Russia for a week and a half with a group of 20 people under the auspices of a Russian Orthodox Church in Cleveland.
