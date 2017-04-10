Traveler gets tour of Gorbachev's Russia

Traveler gets tour of Gorbachev's Russia

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Chronicle

Recently, we sat around a table with Kay Fisher of Warren, who has climbed two thirds of the way up Mount Everest, paddled down the Amazon River in a dugout canoe and walked on the Great Wall of China. And in 1986, three weeks after the Chernobyl nuclear disaster and during the early presidency of Mikhail Gorbachev, the architect of the dissolution of the U.S.S.R, Fisher toured Russia for a week and a half with a group of 20 people under the auspices of a Russian Orthodox Church in Cleveland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orthodox Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07) 1 hr George Justapose 675,487
News The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th... 8 hr I_know_better_now 2
News Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E... Apr 20 Alank 124
News Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter Apr 16 True Christian wi... 1
News Restoration work completed on Jesus tomb site i... Mar '17 True Christian wi... 1
News Ukraine in Photos Mar '17 About time 2
News Family of Yugoslavian soldier 'overwhelmed' to ... Feb '17 Envidity Energy Inc 1
See all Orthodox Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orthodox Church Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,102 • Total comments across all topics: 280,488,733

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC