Thousands of Christians expected for ...

Thousands of Christians expected for rapturous Holy Fire ceremony

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Religion News Service

Orthodox Christians participate in the Holy Fire ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem in 2012. Photo courtesy of St. Andrew the First-Called Foundation JERUSALEM On Saturday , thousands of Orthodox Christians will crowd the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to watch the Greek Orthodox patriarch emerge from the structure surrounding Jesus' tomb with two lit candles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orthodox Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07) 19 min kentwacker 674,701
News Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E... Tue red blood relative 97
News Restoration work completed on Jesus tomb site i... Mar 22 True Christian wi... 1
News Ukraine in Photos Mar '17 About time 2
News Family of Yugoslavian soldier 'overwhelmed' to ... Feb '17 Envidity Energy Inc 1
News The top Jewish officials in the Trump Administr... Jan '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News A dispute over St. Petersburg's grand Orthodox ... Jan '17 just a guy i knew 1
See all Orthodox Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orthodox Church Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,401 • Total comments across all topics: 280,259,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC