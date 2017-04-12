Thousands of Christians expected for rapturous Holy Fire ceremony
Orthodox Christians participate in the Holy Fire ceremony at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem in 2012. Photo courtesy of St. Andrew the First-Called Foundation JERUSALEM On Saturday , thousands of Orthodox Christians will crowd the Church of the Holy Sepulchre to watch the Greek Orthodox patriarch emerge from the structure surrounding Jesus' tomb with two lit candles.
