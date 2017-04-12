The West must grieve, and relieve, th...

The West must grieve, and relieve, the Coptic church bombing victims

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Acton Institute

As I was about to begin celebrating the Divine Liturgy of Palm Sunday in the Coptic church I was serving in Great Britain, the first news of the terrorist attack on a church in Tanta, Egypt, started to filter through. Almost as soon as the news started to appear on the BBC website, it seemed that another bombing was being reported at the Cathedral in Alexandria where Pope Tawadros II, the leader of the Coptic Orthodox Church, had been praying.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Acton Institute.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orthodox Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07) 3 min kent 674,685
News Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E... Tue red blood relative 97
News Restoration work completed on Jesus tomb site i... Mar 22 True Christian wi... 1
News Ukraine in Photos Mar '17 About time 2
News Family of Yugoslavian soldier 'overwhelmed' to ... Feb '17 Envidity Energy Inc 1
News The top Jewish officials in the Trump Administr... Jan '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News A dispute over St. Petersburg's grand Orthodox ... Jan '17 just a guy i knew 1
See all Orthodox Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orthodox Church Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,984 • Total comments across all topics: 280,250,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC