The Latest: International observers m...

The Latest: International observers monitoring Turkey vote

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

An Orthodox worshipper holds a candle during the Easter Resurrection Service at the Patriarchal Cathedral of St. George in Istanbul, early Sunday, April 16, 2017. Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, the spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians, led hundreds of worshippers at a midnight liturgy to celebrate Easter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orthodox Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07) 12 min guest 675,019
News Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter Sun True Christian wi... 1
News Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E... Sat red blood relative 102
News Restoration work completed on Jesus tomb site i... Mar 22 True Christian wi... 1
News Ukraine in Photos Mar '17 About time 2
News Family of Yugoslavian soldier 'overwhelmed' to ... Feb '17 Envidity Energy Inc 1
News The top Jewish officials in the Trump Administr... Jan '17 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Orthodox Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orthodox Church Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,402 • Total comments across all topics: 280,357,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC