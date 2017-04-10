The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yar...

The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests the Strength of Putin's Faith

There are 2 comments on the Time story from 18 hrs ago, titled The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests the Strength of Putin's Faith. In it, Time reports that:

The ties between Vladimir Putin and the Russian Orthodox Church were tested twice this week - by coincidence, on the same day, April 20 - and with two very different outcomes. of the local branch of the Jehovah's Witnesses, whose missionary work the government had deemed "extremist," in no small part because it posed a challenge to the teachings of the Orthodox clergy.

True Christian witness

Bartlesville, OK

#1 23 hrs ago
Jehovah's witnesses are only going underground, we are not silenced, that is only by death.
We were under ban in Russia for many years before Putin.

All religion will be destroyed, before Armageddon, by the United Nations according to Revelation prophecy, get ready you are next, we will see who survives Armageddon.

Revelation 7: 14

Judged:

1

1

1

I_know_better_no w

Since: Jul 15

1,545

Location hidden
#2 1 hr ago
Lets hope as many as possible..
Chicago, IL

