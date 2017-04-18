Talk of Catholic Church Schism as Conservatives Oppose Pope
Pope Francis leads the Easter Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square in Vatican City on April 16, 2017. There has been a "growing backlash" in the church to some of Pope Francis' more progressive ideas, The Los Angeles Times reports .
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|10 min
|humble child
|675,269
|Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter
|Apr 16
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|Apr 15
|red blood relative
|102
|Restoration work completed on Jesus tomb site i...
|Mar 22
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Ukraine in Photos
|Mar '17
|About time
|2
|Family of Yugoslavian soldier 'overwhelmed' to ...
|Feb '17
|Envidity Energy Inc
|1
|The top Jewish officials in the Trump Administr...
|Jan '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC