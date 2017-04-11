St. Elias to celebrate Orthodox Easter

Bishop Demetrios of Mokissos, Chancellor of the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago, Illinois, will visit St. Elias the Prophet Greek Orthodox Church, in Dubuque, at 11 p.m. Saturday, to celebrate Orthodox Easter services. Eastern Orthodox observe Easter, or Pascha , as the celebration of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ this year on Sunday.

