Sitka National Historical Park Eliminates All Visitor Fees

The Russian Bishop's House is one of only four remaining buildings from the Russian-American era in North America/NPS The National Park Service recently approved the historical park's request to be a fully fee-free park, effective immediately. For many years, the park has charged $4 per person for ranger-led tours of the second floor of the Russian Bishop's House, the private residence of Orthodox bishops since the first occupant, Bishop Innocent, in the early 1840s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Parks Traveler.