Sitka National Historical Park Eliminates All Visitor Fees
The Russian Bishop's House is one of only four remaining buildings from the Russian-American era in North America/NPS The National Park Service recently approved the historical park's request to be a fully fee-free park, effective immediately. For many years, the park has charged $4 per person for ranger-led tours of the second floor of the Russian Bishop's House, the private residence of Orthodox bishops since the first occupant, Bishop Innocent, in the early 1840s.
