Shock Report: Police Do Nothing as Muslim Gang Attacks Australian...
An Australian man wearing a crucifix and his girlfriend were attacked by a Muslim gang on a Sidney train on April 4 who yelled, 'F*** Jesus!" and praised "Allah" as transit police witnessed the attack but did not intervene, according to an April 8 report in the Daily Telegraph . The thirty-year-old Greek-Orthodox man who was attacked is only identified as "Mike".
