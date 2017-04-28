'Serbia is secular; State and Church agree on key issues'
According to Tanjug, he told reporters after the meeting that there was "a high level of agreement" between them on "key matters significant to the state and the nation." At the same time, Vucic "underscored that Serbia is a secular state," and "highlighted the role of the Serbian Orthodox Church in preserving the Serbian cultural, spiritual and national identity in the former Yugoslavia and around the world."
Start the conversation, or Read more at B92.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|1 hr
|guest
|675,130
|Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter
|Sun
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|Apr 15
|red blood relative
|102
|Restoration work completed on Jesus tomb site i...
|Mar 22
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Ukraine in Photos
|Mar '17
|About time
|2
|Family of Yugoslavian soldier 'overwhelmed' to ...
|Feb '17
|Envidity Energy Inc
|1
|The top Jewish officials in the Trump Administr...
|Jan '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC