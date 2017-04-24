(Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune) Nitsa Tsouts, left, and...

The Salt Lake Tribune) Nitsa Tsouts, left, and Kathy Neofitos load finished lunches into boxes at the Greek Orthodox Church of Greater Salt Lake as they prepared 3,500 sack lunches for area homeless shelters at the Hellenic Memorial Building, Saturday, April 29, 2017. The Salt Lake Tribune) Nitsa Tsouts, left, and Kathy Neofitos load finished lunches into boxes at the Greek Orthodox Church of Greater Salt Lake as they prepared 3,500 sack lunches for area homeless shelters at the Hellenic Memorial Building, Saturday, April 29, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.