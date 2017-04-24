Russian Man Facing Prison For Making Pokemon Go Video Inside A Church

A Russian man might be spending years in prison after his trial wrapped up last week, after being arrested in 2016 for making a video about PokA©mon Go while inside a church, a violation of the country's laws against "inciting religious hatred". Last year, Ruslan Sokolovsky made a video inside the famous Church of All Saints in Yekaterinburg , in which the atheist made some jokes about not being able to catch Jesus.

