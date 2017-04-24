Russian Man Facing Prison For Making Pokemon Go Video Inside A Church
A Russian man might be spending years in prison after his trial wrapped up last week, after being arrested in 2016 for making a video about PokA©mon Go while inside a church, a violation of the country's laws against "inciting religious hatred". Last year, Ruslan Sokolovsky made a video inside the famous Church of All Saints in Yekaterinburg , in which the atheist made some jokes about not being able to catch Jesus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kotaku.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|4 min
|kent
|676,007
|The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th...
|Apr 22
|I_know_better_now
|2
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|Apr 20
|Alank
|124
|Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter
|Apr 16
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Restoration work completed on Jesus tomb site i...
|Mar '17
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Ukraine in Photos
|Mar '17
|About time
|2
|Family of Yugoslavian soldier 'overwhelmed' to ...
|Feb '17
|Envidity Energy Inc
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC