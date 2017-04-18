Russia Bans Jehovah's Witnesses as ExtremistsHigh court ruling puts...
It's official. Jehovah's Witnesses can no longer practice their faith freely in Russia, where the Supreme Court on Thursday declared the pacifist religious organization an "extremist group" and banned all of its activity.
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|54 min
|New Age Spiritual...
|675,411
|The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th...
|1 hr
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|22 hr
|Alank
|124
|Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter
|Apr 16
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Restoration work completed on Jesus tomb site i...
|Mar 22
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Ukraine in Photos
|Mar '17
|About time
|2
|Family of Yugoslavian soldier 'overwhelmed' to ...
|Feb '17
|Envidity Energy Inc
|1
