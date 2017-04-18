Resolution Relating to the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America Adopted by Orthodox Christian Laity

"OCL respectfully calls upon Archbishop Demetrios and the Eparchial Synod of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America to publish the 'Reports' of the Archbishop, Metropolitans and Priests of the Archdiocese required by the ' Archdiocesan Regulations as Amended June 2014 ' in Article 3, Section 1, Subsection C; Article 10, Section 2, Subsection B; and the following portion of Article 17, Section 1 [to wit: 'Priests are accountable to their respective Hierarch and will submit a report of their ministry to him at least annually. The Eparchial Synod shall determine the format for those reports.'

