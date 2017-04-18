Resolution Relating to the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America Adopted by Orthodox Christian Laity
"OCL respectfully calls upon Archbishop Demetrios and the Eparchial Synod of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America to publish the 'Reports' of the Archbishop, Metropolitans and Priests of the Archdiocese required by the ' Archdiocesan Regulations as Amended June 2014 ' in Article 3, Section 1, Subsection C; Article 10, Section 2, Subsection B; and the following portion of Article 17, Section 1 [to wit: 'Priests are accountable to their respective Hierarch and will submit a report of their ministry to him at least annually. The Eparchial Synod shall determine the format for those reports.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Newswire.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|6 min
|PadMark
|675,353
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|2 hr
|Alank
|124
|Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter
|Apr 16
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Restoration work completed on Jesus tomb site i...
|Mar 22
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Ukraine in Photos
|Mar '17
|About time
|2
|Family of Yugoslavian soldier 'overwhelmed' to ...
|Feb '17
|Envidity Energy Inc
|1
|The top Jewish officials in the Trump Administr...
|Jan '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC