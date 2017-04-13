Religious leaders calls upon concerned bodies to minimize traffic accident
Religious leaders of Ethiopian Orthodox, Catholic, Word of Life and Evangelical churches called upon all concerned bodies to reduce incidence of traffic accident and step up support being offered to people hit hard by the drought. The church will continue its support to prevent the drought that has hit the country hard, said the Cardinal urging the people to step up the support for drought victims.
