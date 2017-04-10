Recalling Lessons Of Passover, Israel...

Recalling Lessons Of Passover, Israelis Pray For Syrian Victims

At a Shabbat service in Tel Aviv on Friday evening, congregants recited the mourner's prayer for those killed in Syria's civil war. Standing before a mural of the Tree of Life, the rabbi of Beit Daniel, the largest Reform synagogue in Israel, delivered a sermon on the Jewish obligation to condemn the savagery of the war.

