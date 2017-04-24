Private and public schooling in Israel - not what you thought
Another advantage of the mamlachti dati schools over the torani schools is that they are inclusive of people from all circles and all walks of life. As a young Modern Orthodox boy growing up in Overland Park, Kansas, my parents, like all other Jewish Modern Orthodox parents that raised their children in similar communities, had only one option for educating their children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|7 min
|President DonJ Trump
|675,526
|The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th...
|Apr 22
|I_know_better_now
|2
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|Apr 20
|Alank
|124
|Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter
|Apr 16
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Restoration work completed on Jesus tomb site i...
|Mar '17
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Ukraine in Photos
|Mar '17
|About time
|2
|Family of Yugoslavian soldier 'overwhelmed' to ...
|Feb '17
|Envidity Energy Inc
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC