Pope Tawadros II greets Christians worldwide on Easter

Delivering his speech Saturday at Saint Mark's Cathedral in Abbaseya district, the Pope thanked the attendees for their participation in Saturday's mass and for condoling with him over the tragic incidents that occurred last week. The Pope also thanked President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi for extending his condolences after Sunday's terrorist attacks that targeted on Palm Sunday Mar Girgis Church in Tanta and Alexandria's Coptic Orthodox Church, leaving at least 45 dead and over 110 injured.

