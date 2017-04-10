Pope Tawadros II greets Christians worldwide on Easter
Delivering his speech Saturday at Saint Mark's Cathedral in Abbaseya district, the Pope thanked the attendees for their participation in Saturday's mass and for condoling with him over the tragic incidents that occurred last week. The Pope also thanked President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi for extending his condolences after Sunday's terrorist attacks that targeted on Palm Sunday Mar Girgis Church in Tanta and Alexandria's Coptic Orthodox Church, leaving at least 45 dead and over 110 injured.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|4 min
|kent
|674,965
|Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter
|1 hr
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|20 hr
|red blood relative
|102
|Restoration work completed on Jesus tomb site i...
|Mar 22
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Ukraine in Photos
|Mar '17
|About time
|2
|Family of Yugoslavian soldier 'overwhelmed' to ...
|Feb '17
|Envidity Energy Inc
|1
|The top Jewish officials in the Trump Administr...
|Jan '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC