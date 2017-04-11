Pope still plans Egypt visit despite bombings
An Egyptian holds out torn a page from a prayer book showing a section of the Gospel of John in Arabic inside the Mar Girgis Coptic Orthodox Church in the Nile Delta City of Tanta 120 kilometers north of Cairo at which a bomb blast struck wor At least 27 people were killed and over 100 others injured today in twin blasts targeting Coptic churches packed with worshippers who had gathered for Palm Sunday mass in Egyptian cities of Tanta and Alexandria. "These acts will not harm the unity and cohesion of the people", he was later quoted as saying by state media.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|6 min
|Robert F
|674,533
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|1 hr
|red blood relative
|97
|Restoration work completed on Jesus tomb site i...
|Mar 22
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Ukraine in Photos
|Mar '17
|About time
|2
|Family of Yugoslavian soldier 'overwhelmed' to ...
|Feb '17
|Envidity Energy Inc
|1
|The top Jewish officials in the Trump Administr...
|Jan '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|A dispute over St. Petersburg's grand Orthodox ...
|Jan '17
|just a guy i knew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC