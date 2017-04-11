Pope Francis opens free laundromat for homeless

In this handout image provided by Greek Prime Minister's Office, Pope Francis meets migrants at the Moria detention centre on April 16, 2016 in Mytilene, Lesbos, Greece. Pope Francis will visit migrants at the Moria camp on the Greek island of Lesbos along with Greek Orthodox Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I and Archbishop of Athens and All Greece, Ieronimos II.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.