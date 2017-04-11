Pope Francis opens free laundromat for homeless
In this handout image provided by Greek Prime Minister's Office, Pope Francis meets migrants at the Moria detention centre on April 16, 2016 in Mytilene, Lesbos, Greece. Pope Francis will visit migrants at the Moria camp on the Greek island of Lesbos along with Greek Orthodox Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I and Archbishop of Athens and All Greece, Ieronimos II.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|13 min
|kentwhanker
|674,548
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|16 hr
|red blood relative
|97
|Restoration work completed on Jesus tomb site i...
|Mar 22
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Ukraine in Photos
|Mar '17
|About time
|2
|Family of Yugoslavian soldier 'overwhelmed' to ...
|Feb '17
|Envidity Energy Inc
|1
|The top Jewish officials in the Trump Administr...
|Jan '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|A dispute over St. Petersburg's grand Orthodox ...
|Jan '17
|just a guy i knew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC