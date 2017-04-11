Pope Francis opens free laundromat fo...

Pope Francis opens free laundromat for homeless

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WGN-TV Chicago

In this handout image provided by Greek Prime Minister's Office, Pope Francis meets migrants at the Moria detention centre on April 16, 2016 in Mytilene, Lesbos, Greece. Pope Francis will visit migrants at the Moria camp on the Greek island of Lesbos along with Greek Orthodox Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I and Archbishop of Athens and All Greece, Ieronimos II.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGN-TV Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orthodox Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07) 13 min kentwhanker 674,548
News Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E... 16 hr red blood relative 97
News Restoration work completed on Jesus tomb site i... Mar 22 True Christian wi... 1
News Ukraine in Photos Mar '17 About time 2
News Family of Yugoslavian soldier 'overwhelmed' to ... Feb '17 Envidity Energy Inc 1
News The top Jewish officials in the Trump Administr... Jan '17 Jeff Brightone 1
News A dispute over St. Petersburg's grand Orthodox ... Jan '17 just a guy i knew 1
See all Orthodox Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orthodox Church Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,591 • Total comments across all topics: 280,235,560

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC