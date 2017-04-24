Pope Francis Delivers Message of Peace During Egyp Visit
Pope Francis concluded a 27 hour visit to Egypt Saturday, after delivering mass to a crowd of 25,000 Catholics and visiting a seminary. Preaching a message of "peace," the pontiff tried to reach out to both Christians and Muslims, denouncing those who preach violence in the name of God.
