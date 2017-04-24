Pope Francis comes to Egypt as "messenger of peace"
In the video, posted Tuesday by the Vatican, Pope Francis said he is coming to Cairo as a friend and a "messenger of peace." Francis said he hopes his visit to Egypt will "offer a valid contribution to interreligious dialogue with the Islamic world and to ecumenical dialogue with the venerated and beloved Coptic Orthodox Church."
