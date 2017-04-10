Politics: Meet Yonatan Branski, the ex-IDF colonel running to lead Bayit Yehudi
"I realized we could lose the party, and there wouldn't be a religious Zionist party for me to run in anymore." YONATAN BRANSKI, a former IDF colonel, hopes to ride discontent in Bayit Yehudi with the aim of making it more Zionist and Orthodox, to give him an edge over Naftali Bennett in the party's April 27 election..
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|21 min
|New Age Spiritual...
|675,557
|The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th...
|Sat
|I_know_better_now
|2
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|Apr 20
|Alank
|124
|Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter
|Apr 16
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Restoration work completed on Jesus tomb site i...
|Mar '17
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Ukraine in Photos
|Mar '17
|About time
|2
|Family of Yugoslavian soldier 'overwhelmed' to ...
|Feb '17
|Envidity Energy Inc
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC