PHOTOS: Palm Sunday around the World
Children paint a huge symbolic egg in preparation for Orthodox Easter, after the Palm Sunday mass at the St. Peter's Cathedral in the High-Petrovsky monastery in Moscow, Russia, on Sunday, April, 9, 2017. Sisters Nina Nalani, left and Zoejiani Hernandez hand out palms to members of the Coral Gables Congregational Church of Christ on Sunday, April 9, 2017, aIN CARAL GABLES, FLA.,t Salvadore Park where the Donkey Parade begins and travels south to Coral Gables Congregational United Church of Christ for their Palm Sunday Services in preparation of Easter Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|1 hr
|Phooey
|674,421
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|3 hr
|curtjester1
|88
|Restoration work completed on Jesus tomb site i...
|Mar 22
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Ukraine in Photos
|Mar 11
|About time
|2
|Family of Yugoslavian soldier 'overwhelmed' to ...
|Feb '17
|Envidity Energy Inc
|1
|The top Jewish officials in the Trump Administr...
|Jan '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|A dispute over St. Petersburg's grand Orthodox ...
|Jan '17
|just a guy i knew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC