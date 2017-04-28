Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew to joi...

Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew to join Pope in visit to Egypt

Sheikh Ahmed Muhammad el Tayyib, the head of Al Azhar University, extended an invitation to the Ecumenical Patriarch to attend the International Conference for Peace, which Pope Francis is already scheduled to address. Coptic Orthodox Pope Tawadros will also attend the event, bringing together the world's most prominent Christian leaders with the most prominent figure in Egypt's Christian minority.

