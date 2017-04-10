Orthodox Christians Mark Start of Hol...

Orthodox Christians Mark Start of Holy Week

Orthodox Christians in Bulgaria and around the world mark on April 10 Holy Monday - the first day of the most important week in the church calendar, the Holy Week leading to Easter. For Christians, Holy Week is the last week of Lent and the week before Easter.

