One killed in ISIS attack near monastery in Egypt
A policeman was killed and four others injured Tuesday when gunmen attacked security forces near St. Catherine's Monastery in Egypt, the Health Ministry said. St. Catherine's is part of the Eastern Orthodox Church and a UNESCO World Heritage site visited by thousands of tourists and pilgrims each year.
