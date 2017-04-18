One killed in ISIS attack near monast...

One killed in ISIS attack near monastery in Egypt

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: UPI

A policeman was killed and four others injured Tuesday when gunmen attacked security forces near St. Catherine's Monastery in Egypt, the Health Ministry said. St. Catherine's is part of the Eastern Orthodox Church and a UNESCO World Heritage site visited by thousands of tourists and pilgrims each year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Orthodox Church Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07) 4 hr kent 675,214
News Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter Apr 16 True Christian wi... 1
News Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E... Apr 15 red blood relative 102
News Restoration work completed on Jesus tomb site i... Mar 22 True Christian wi... 1
News Ukraine in Photos Mar '17 About time 2
News Family of Yugoslavian soldier 'overwhelmed' to ... Feb '17 Envidity Energy Inc 1
News The top Jewish officials in the Trump Administr... Jan '17 Jeff Brightone 1
See all Orthodox Church Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Orthodox Church Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,776 • Total comments across all topics: 280,398,947

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC