nathan_j_brown
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Egyptians gather behind a security perimeter near the Coptic Orthodox Patriarchate in Alexandria after a bomb blast struck outside the church as worshipers attended Palm Sunday mass. After Palm Sunday bombings killed close to four dozen churchgoers in two Egyptian cities, President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi and the Egyptian cabinet declared a nationwide state of emergency, which was quickly approved by the parliament.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|6 min
|hojo
|674,778
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|Tue
|red blood relative
|97
|Restoration work completed on Jesus tomb site i...
|Mar 22
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Ukraine in Photos
|Mar '17
|About time
|2
|Family of Yugoslavian soldier 'overwhelmed' to ...
|Feb '17
|Envidity Energy Inc
|1
|The top Jewish officials in the Trump Administr...
|Jan '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|A dispute over St. Petersburg's grand Orthodox ...
|Jan '17
|just a guy i knew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC