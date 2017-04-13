nathan_j_brown

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Egyptians gather behind a security perimeter near the Coptic Orthodox Patriarchate in Alexandria after a bomb blast struck outside the church as worshipers attended Palm Sunday mass. After Palm Sunday bombings killed close to four dozen churchgoers in two Egyptian cities, President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi and the Egyptian cabinet declared a nationwide state of emergency, which was quickly approved by the parliament.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.