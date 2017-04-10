N.Y. Coptic Christians mourn victims of Egypt church attacks
Many of New York's Coptic Christians attended Palm Sunday services with tears in their eyes following the twin attacks on Coptic churches in Egypt. At the Coptic Orthodox Church of St. Mary and St. Antonios in Ridgewood, Queens, many churchgoers were visibly upset.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|1 hr
|Phooey
|674,421
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|3 hr
|curtjester1
|88
|Restoration work completed on Jesus tomb site i...
|Mar 22
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Ukraine in Photos
|Mar 11
|About time
|2
|Family of Yugoslavian soldier 'overwhelmed' to ...
|Feb '17
|Envidity Energy Inc
|1
|The top Jewish officials in the Trump Administr...
|Jan '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|A dispute over St. Petersburg's grand Orthodox ...
|Jan '17
|just a guy i knew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC