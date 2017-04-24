Mixing Modesty And Modernity With The Pantskirt

In a personal essay for Racked, Shoshana Kordova, from New Jersey but now living in Israel, explains why she and her daughters have embraced a layered look. "The leggings and pants my daughters and I wear under our skirts," she writes, "mean we don't have to choose between skirts and pants, between religious conventions and pragmatic considerations, between constriction and liberation."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.