Mixing Modesty And Modernity With The Pantskirt
In a personal essay for Racked, Shoshana Kordova, from New Jersey but now living in Israel, explains why she and her daughters have embraced a layered look. "The leggings and pants my daughters and I wear under our skirts," she writes, "mean we don't have to choose between skirts and pants, between religious conventions and pragmatic considerations, between constriction and liberation."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|38 min
|Ex Lesbian River
|675,937
|The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th...
|Apr 22
|I_know_better_now
|2
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|Apr 20
|Alank
|124
|Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter
|Apr 16
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Restoration work completed on Jesus tomb site i...
|Mar '17
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Ukraine in Photos
|Mar '17
|About time
|2
|Family of Yugoslavian soldier 'overwhelmed' to ...
|Feb '17
|Envidity Energy Inc
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC