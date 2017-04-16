Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko attends an Orthodox Easter service in St. Volodymyr Cathedral in Kiev, Ukraine, Saturday, April 15, 2017. BUCHAREST, Romania - Millions of Orthodox Christians around the world have celebrated Easter in overnight services and "holy fire" from Jerusalem.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|1 hr
|Just Think
|675,008
|Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter
|11 hr
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|Sat
|red blood relative
|102
|Restoration work completed on Jesus tomb site i...
|Mar 22
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Ukraine in Photos
|Mar '17
|About time
|2
|Family of Yugoslavian soldier 'overwhelmed' to ...
|Feb '17
|Envidity Energy Inc
|1
|The top Jewish officials in the Trump Administr...
|Jan '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC