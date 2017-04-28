Military tanks and police on standby, as Christians celebrate Easter in Jordan
A Coptic church in Abdali is kept under watch as police and armed military vehicles surround the building. Jordan is home to some of the oldest Christian communities in the world, many of whom are adherents of the Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem and the Holy Land, founded during the lifetime of Jesus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|11 min
|PadMark
|675,256
|Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter
|Apr 16
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|Apr 15
|red blood relative
|102
|Restoration work completed on Jesus tomb site i...
|Mar 22
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Ukraine in Photos
|Mar '17
|About time
|2
|Family of Yugoslavian soldier 'overwhelmed' to ...
|Feb '17
|Envidity Energy Inc
|1
|The top Jewish officials in the Trump Administr...
|Jan '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC