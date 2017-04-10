Lebanese Orthodox prelate confident t...

Lebanese Orthodox prelate confident that kidnapped bishops remain alive

3 hrs ago Read more: Catholic World News

A Syriac Orthodox bishop in Lebanon has expressed confidence that two Orthodox prelates who were kidnapped in Syria in 2013 are still alive, despite a lack of information about their whereabouts. Syriac Orthodox Archbishop Gregorios Youhanna Ibrahim and his Greek Orthodox counterpart, Boulos Yazigi, were seized by rebels in Syria in April 2013, while traveling just outside Aleppo.

