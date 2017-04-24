Jerusalem hotels: Unlikely hotbeds of furtive, meticulous romance
Just inside the ornate glass doors stands a cluster of modestly dressed young women, not too overtly scanning the crowd. The objects of their attentions are sitting restlessly in the lobby, periodically getting up to pace the floor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|6 min
|President DonJ Trump
|675,526
|The Corpse in the Kremlin's Front Yard Tests th...
|Apr 22
|I_know_better_now
|2
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|Apr 20
|Alank
|124
|Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter
|Apr 16
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Restoration work completed on Jesus tomb site i...
|Mar '17
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Ukraine in Photos
|Mar '17
|About time
|2
|Family of Yugoslavian soldier 'overwhelmed' to ...
|Feb '17
|Envidity Energy Inc
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC