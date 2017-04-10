Israel's proposed international Jewish database raises red flags abroad

News that Israel's religious establishment is compiling an international Jewish database will exacerbate ongoing tensions between Diaspora Jews and Israel's ultra-Orthodox religious authorities, American rabbis warn. The database, which an official of Israel's Ministry of Religious Affairs announced during a European rabbis conference in March, is intended to simplify the bureaucratic marriage registration process in Israel by placing all Jews and their personal details - whether they are married, divorced, converts, the names of their rabbis - on one centralized list.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.