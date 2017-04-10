Israel's proposed international Jewis...

Israel's proposed international Jewish database raises red flags abroad

News that Israel's religious establishment is compiling an international Jewish database will exacerbate ongoing tensions between Diaspora Jews and Israel's ultra-Orthodox religious authorities, American rabbis warn. The database, which an official of Israel's Ministry of Religious Affairs announced during a European rabbis conference in March, is intended to simplify the bureaucratic marriage registration process in Israel by placing all Jews and their personal details - whether they are married, divorced, converts, the names of their rabbis - on one centralized list.

