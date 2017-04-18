Israeli president visits Catholic Pat...

Israeli president visits Catholic Patriarch to offer Easter greetings

Catholic World News

Israel's President Reuven Rivlin visited the offices of the Latin-rite Patriarchate of Jerusalem on April 19, to offer his Easter greetings to the country's Christians. Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzabella, the apostolic administrator of the Jerusalem patriarchate, welcomed Rvilin along with Greek Orthodox Patriarch Theophilos III.

