Israeli Jews unite in prayers for Syrian civilians

At a Shabbat service in Tel Aviv on Friday evening, congregants recited the mourner's prayer for those killed in Syria's civil war. Standing before a mural of the Tree of Life, the rabbi of the city's Beit Daniel synagogue in Israel, delivered a sermon on the Jewish obligation to condemn the savagery of the war.

