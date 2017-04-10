in Pictures: Passover preparations in...

in Pictures: Passover preparations in Israel

21 hrs ago

In Jewish ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods of Jerusalem residents burned all remnants of leavened food before the start of the holiday. Jews in Israel made last-minute preparations for the Jewish holiday of Passover in the days leading to its onset Monday at sunset.

