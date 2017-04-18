In landmark ruling, High Court says T...

In landmark ruling, High Court says Tel Aviv mini-markets can open on Sabbath

The High Court of Justice on Wednesday ruled in favor of Tel Aviv's battle to expand facilities open to the secular public on the Sabath, saying that the municipality can permit mini-markets to operate on the Jewish day of rest. The ruling was hailed as a victory by the city and liberal politicians, who said it was an important step against religious coercion.

