In Egypt, pope delivers anti-violence message using Arabic and a warm embrace
Pope Francis on Friday won over his Egyptian audience with a few words, spoken in Arabic: "Peace be with you." "There is no justification for violence," he said to applause at Al Azhar conference center in Cairo, adding that it's the responsibility of clerics and other religious leaders to expose those responsible for extremist attacks.
