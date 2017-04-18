In Easter visit to Christians, Rivlin...

In Easter visit to Christians, Rivlin condemns Egypt church attacks

President Reuven Rivlin visits the Latin Patriarchate in Jerusalem's Old City in honor of Easter, April 19, 2017. President Reuven Rivlin met with Christian leaders from different denominations in Jerusalem's Old City on Wednesday in honor of Easter, condemning the recent terror attacks on churches in Egypt.

