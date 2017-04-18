In Easter visit to Christians, Rivlin condemns Egypt church attacks
President Reuven Rivlin visits the Latin Patriarchate in Jerusalem's Old City in honor of Easter, April 19, 2017. President Reuven Rivlin met with Christian leaders from different denominations in Jerusalem's Old City on Wednesday in honor of Easter, condemning the recent terror attacks on churches in Egypt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|29 min
|red blood relative
|122
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|54 min
|George Justapose
|675,340
|Millions of Orthodox Christians celebrate Easter
|Apr 16
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Restoration work completed on Jesus tomb site i...
|Mar 22
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Ukraine in Photos
|Mar '17
|About time
|2
|Family of Yugoslavian soldier 'overwhelmed' to ...
|Feb '17
|Envidity Energy Inc
|1
|The top Jewish officials in the Trump Administr...
|Jan '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC