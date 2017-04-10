IDF to partially lift West Bank closu...

IDF to partially lift West Bank closure to let Palestinian Christians into Jerusalem for Easter

Christian Orthodox communities attend the Palm Sunday Easter procession at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City on April 9, 2017. Israel will allow Christian Palestinians into Jerusalem for the Easter holiday next week, the army said, despite a general, week-long closure of the West Bank and Gaza Strip that began Monday at midnight.

