IDF to partially lift West Bank closure to let Palestinian Christians into Jerusalem for Easter
Christian Orthodox communities attend the Palm Sunday Easter procession at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City on April 9, 2017. Israel will allow Christian Palestinians into Jerusalem for the Easter holiday next week, the army said, despite a general, week-long closure of the West Bank and Gaza Strip that began Monday at midnight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Add your comments below
Orthodox Church Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roman Catholic church only true church, says Va... (Jul '07)
|5 min
|Gabtard
|674,449
|Russia's Plan to Ban Jehovah's Witnesses Puts E...
|51 min
|I_know_better_now
|90
|Restoration work completed on Jesus tomb site i...
|Mar 22
|True Christian wi...
|1
|Ukraine in Photos
|Mar 11
|About time
|2
|Family of Yugoslavian soldier 'overwhelmed' to ...
|Feb '17
|Envidity Energy Inc
|1
|The top Jewish officials in the Trump Administr...
|Jan '17
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|A dispute over St. Petersburg's grand Orthodox ...
|Jan '17
|just a guy i knew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Orthodox Church Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC